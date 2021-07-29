Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 908,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The company has a market cap of $23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -447.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

