Willdan Group (WLDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $499.05 million, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

