William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on USPH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE USPH opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

