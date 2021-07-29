William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan Buys 1,000 Shares

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) CFO Jonathan Thomas Logan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Thomas Logan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jonathan Thomas Logan acquired 5,000 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00.

Shares of WMPN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63. William Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

