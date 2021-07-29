Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Sells $3,407,606.80 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles R. Morrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wingstop alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00.

NASDAQ WING traded up $8.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.20. 657,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 183.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $38,435,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.