Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of WING stock opened at $168.00 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.42, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after acquiring an additional 111,494 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

