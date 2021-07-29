Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $173.91 and last traded at $173.91, with a volume of 8433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.11.

The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth about $2,070,000.

The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.