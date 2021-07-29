Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 55.8% in July

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the June 30th total of 458,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 352,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN WTT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WTT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Wireless Telecom Group news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

