Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.88. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 213,679 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $61.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Wireless Telecom Group news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

