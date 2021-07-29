WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.35

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,280,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

