WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.35

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.16.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,280,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

