Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,803.73 ($62.76).

Shares of Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5,008 ($65.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,533. The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,704.03. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

