Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,850.00.

OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $$15.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

