Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Woodward worth $15,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward stock opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.