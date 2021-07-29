Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKPPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKPPF stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.