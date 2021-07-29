Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $426,051.33 and $4,208.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $221.79 or 0.00554605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00100392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.21 or 0.99993116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00790173 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

