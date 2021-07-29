WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72. WuXi AppTec has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $25.15.
About WuXi AppTec
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.