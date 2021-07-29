Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,353 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.55% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $100,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after purchasing an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,265,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

