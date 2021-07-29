Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.71). Wynn Resorts posted earnings of ($6.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($4.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,017. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.43.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.