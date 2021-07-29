Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Xcel Energy worth $199,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,955,000 after buying an additional 478,938 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,431,000 after buying an additional 384,961 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8,295.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 99,797 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,534,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,032,000 after buying an additional 77,372 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

