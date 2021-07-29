XcelToken Plus Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (XLAB)

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $151.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Coin Profile

XLAB is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

