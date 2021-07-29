Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Down 60.1% in July

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.