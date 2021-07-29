Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in July

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,300 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the June 30th total of 2,045,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Xiaomi stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. Xiaomi has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.