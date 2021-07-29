Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in July

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,300 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the June 30th total of 2,045,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Xiaomi stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53. Xiaomi has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.76.
About Xiaomi
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.