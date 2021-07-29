Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.57.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

XLNX opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Xilinx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after buying an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Xilinx by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

