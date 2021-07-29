Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Earnings Results

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.91. The stock had a trading volume of 52,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,515. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.57.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

