Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Raised to $140.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s current price.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.57.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.64. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $415,385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Xilinx by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after buying an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Xilinx by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after buying an additional 681,725 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after buying an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.