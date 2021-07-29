XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.87

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.87 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.68), with a volume of 284,507 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of XLMedia to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.87. The company has a market cap of £136.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

