XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 20,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,724,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XPEL stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.98. 244,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,570. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $862,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

