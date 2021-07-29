XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $137.78 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.70. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Truist lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

