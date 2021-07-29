Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the June 30th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.6 days.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on YAMHF. CLSA downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

