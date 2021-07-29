Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

