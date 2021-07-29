Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of YGRAF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 13,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,565. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile
