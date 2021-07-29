Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of YGRAF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.07. 13,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,565. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

