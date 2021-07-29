Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.36. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 9,787 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.9337 per share. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

