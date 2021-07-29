Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YARIY. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

