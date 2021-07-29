yAxis 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $139,872.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $139,872.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yAxis has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One yAxis coin can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00008969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yAxis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.