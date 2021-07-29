Ycash 24-Hour Volume Tops $12,415.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $12,415.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.76 or 0.00270585 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00117213 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00141449 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001861 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,403,081 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

