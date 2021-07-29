Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Update

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the June 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

