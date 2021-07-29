YETI (YETI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. YETI has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.280-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.28-2.32 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect YETI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. YETI has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $98.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YETI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.68.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,577 shares of company stock worth $18,314,362. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.