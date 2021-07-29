YF Link Price Tops $77.55 on Top Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $265,926.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can now be bought for approximately $77.55 or 0.00194870 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

