yieldwatch (WATCH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.25 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $57,123.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

