Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $875.45

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 875.45 ($11.44) and traded as high as GBX 894 ($11.68). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 1,694 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 875.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £514.59 million and a PE ratio of -13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

