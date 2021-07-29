Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.72

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.72 and last traded at $127.71, with a volume of 9381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.61.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (NYSE:YUM)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

