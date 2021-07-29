Z-Work Acquisition (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Trading Down 0.6%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.69. 8,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 51,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZWRK)

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

