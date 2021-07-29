Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will post sales of $322.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.06 million to $327.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $16,946,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $11,947,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $43,214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $2,542,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

