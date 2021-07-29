Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce sales of $176.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $182.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $193.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $664.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.39 million to $669.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.43. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 3.43.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

