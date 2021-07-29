Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $2.03. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.22. 96,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,053. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

