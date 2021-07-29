Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.38). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,759,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,335 shares of company stock worth $4,918,326. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $15,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -1.72. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

