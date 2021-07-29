Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

NYSE GRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.56. 199,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,777. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,475,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.