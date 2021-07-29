Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $551.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.30 million and the lowest is $540.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported sales of $527.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 36.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

