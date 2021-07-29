Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. 51,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $167,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

