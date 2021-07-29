Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $930.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce sales of $930.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $937.80 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $637.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

IGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

